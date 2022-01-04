SPRINGFIELD — Matt Abramovitz has been named the new president of New England Public Media by the organization's board of directors. He succeeds Martin Miller, who announced his decision to retire last year. Abramovitz will formally take over the leadership of NEPM on Feb. 1.
In his role as president, Abramovitz will be responsible for leading NEPM’s efforts across radio, television, and digital media platforms, furthering its mission of serving the people of western New England by providing trustworthy journalism, cultural content, events and initiatives, educational services, and community engagement.
Abramovitz is currently vice president of programming for New York’s WQXR-FM, one of the nation’s leading classical music stations and part of New York Public Radio. He helped launch WQXR as a public station in 2009 and served as its program director and interim general manager.
He started his nearly three decades in media at the renowned jazz station WBGO-FM in Newark, N.J. He later joined Sirius Satellite Radio, where he was a member of the original music team at launch and programmed stations for jazz, blues, and rock.
Abramovitz is a graduate of Wesleyan University and holds a master’s degree from Cornell University. He has served on the board of the Public Radio Program Directors Association since 2014.
Although Miller is retiring, he will continue to support NEPM by serving as an advisor to the organization in its ongoing fundraising and development efforts