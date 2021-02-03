LEE — Craig DeSantis plans to lead the town's Police Department by example.
DeSantis, lead sergeant for the department, unanimously was appointed full-time chief Tuesday night by the Lee Select Board. He succeeds his mentor and longtime friend, Jeff Roosa, who stepped down from the position six months ago.
Roosa officially retired Jan. 15, after a 24-year career in law enforcement, the last seven as Lee's top cop. Roosa is terminally ill, battling Lou Gehrig's disease.
"Jeff is absolutely a mentor and close friend. I know him to be a true leader," DeSantis told The Eagle on Wednesday. "As chief, [Jeff] was extremely dedicated and always in the fight to improve things. My intent is to follow his example."
DeSantis, a senior member of the local police force, was the obvious choice to be Lee's next top cop, according to Select Board Chairman David Consolati. He said DeSantis has been learning the administrative end of the position since replacing Roosa as acting chief last summer.
"It would have been a kick in the face not to appoint, or at least offer, Craig the job," he said. "This will be a seamless transition, a no-brainer of a decision."
The Lee Police chief's job is not a civil service position, Consolati noted, allowing the three-member board to appoint someone within the department who is qualified without posting the position.
DeSantis began his career with Lee Police in fall 1996, after a two-month stint with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to sergeant in December 2013. Before the promotion, he served as the town's first and only K-9 officer, for about six months.
DeSantis is a lifelong Lee resident, and a graduate of Lee High School and the state's police academy in Agawam. He holds an associate's degree in criminal justice.
DeSantis will lead a department of two sergeants and eight officers, all full-timers, along with eight reserve officers and a civilian administrative assistant. He considers himself "very fortunate" to have a police force with a good mix of veterans and newer officers.
"I know them to be a highly dedicated group of professionals that truly care about the community they serve. I look forward to working with them in my new role," he said.