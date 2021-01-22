PITTSFIELD — Advocates of abolishing nuclear weapons will mark the debut of a U.N.-backed treaty with a protest Friday morning at General Dynamics in Pittsfield.
At 9 a.m., activists say they will deliver a letter to General Dynamics officials at 100 Plastics Ave. notifying them that the nuclear weapons industry faces pushback from nations that have ratified what’s known as the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
That treaty goes into force Friday in the first 51 countries to back it. General Dynamics holds contracts related to nuclear weapons. Last June, it announced that it received a $104.2 million contract extension with the U.S. Navy to develop, make and install "fire-control systems" for the Columbia/Dreadnought class of ballistic missile submarines.
Vicki Elson, a member of the group NuclearBan.US, said in a statement that as many as 135 countries have signaled support for the treaty.
“The treaty is shifting the global conversation and international legal norms,” she said. “Nuclear weapons are being stigmatized as weapons of mass extinction. Divestment is growing. Nuclear weapons companies will be finding themselves in violation of new laws in the ratifying countries.”
The protest at General Dynamics will include members of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. In 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize committee honored the group for “its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition on such weapons."
None of the nine nations with nuclear weapons, including the United States, support the treaty. Activists say that though the U.S. is not a signatory, the treaty could affect General Dynamics operations in countries that have ratified the measure.
The letter to be delivered Friday calls on companies like General Dynamics to shift to other endeavors, including green technologies. Elson said two of the world’s largest pension funds have divested from the nuclear weapons industry.
At noon, the activists plan to bring their protest to L3 Harris in Northampton, a company that serves as a subcontractor to Northrop Grumman. According to the group, Northrop Grumman holds a $85 billion contract to create a new intercontinental ballistic missile system.
Along with the U.S., nuclear-armed nations include Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea. None of them support the U.N. treaty.