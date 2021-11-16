NORTHAMPTON — State Sen. Adam Hinds stood on the steps of Northampton City Hall on Tuesday morning to announce a slate of endorsements for his bid for lieutenant governor.
Among the endorsers joining Hinds to show their support were: Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz; state Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, D-Northampton; state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton; state Rep. Jake Oliveria, D-Ludlow; Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan; Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick J. Cahillane; Franklin County Sheriff Christopher J. Donelan; and former state Rep. Stephen Kulik.
“Far too often people don’t feel heard by the government,” said Hinds, D-Pittsfield. “They don’t feel seen. They feel like government isn’t working for them. That is especially the case in Western Mass. But it’s also the case in neighborhoods inside Boston.”
Hinds went on to say that the state has the opportunity to make generational investments because of the COVID-19 pandemic and also spoke about addressing racial inequity and climate change.
“We need visionary leadership,” he said.
Hinds is running against state Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, businessman Bret Bero, of Boston, and Scott Donohue, of Melrose, for the Democratic nomination for the lieutenant governor’s post.
This round of endorsements for Hinds also includes: Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle; state Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Spencer; state Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Sunderland; state Rep. Mindy Domb, D-Amherst; and Franklin County Register of Probate and Family Court John Merrigan. Previously, state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, announced his support of Hinds’ candidacy.
Both Hinds and Narkewicz grew up in the village of Shelburne Falls and are graduates of Mohawk Trail Regional School, commonalities the Northampton mayor mentioned with affection in his remarks.
“Adam spent 10 years negotiating for peace in the Middle East. I spent 10 years as mayor of the city of Northampton,” joked Narkewicz, as he reached for another commonality.
Sabadosa said Hinds always follows through on important issues.
“You’re going to have a lieutenant governor who does exactly what they say,” she said. “He is going to be the strongest possible voice for this region, making sure we are not forgotten.”
Comerford, meanwhile, noted Hinds’ work as a public servant.
“Adam chases outcomes,” she said. “He doesn’t chase headlines, kudos or credit.”
Comerford also spoke about how Hinds is well-equipped to bridge the gap between the eastern and western parts of the state.
“Adam has a history of bringing people together in common cause, and I know he can do that for us in Western Massachusetts,” Comerford said. “The whole commonwealth will be better for it.”
Kulik, who spent more than two decades on Beacon Hill representing sprawling rural districts, noted Hinds’ district is the biggest geographically in the state Senate and covers a massive amount of rural territory. Because of that, he believes Hinds would bring an important perspective to the lieutenant governor’s position.
“Having the perspective to look at every issue, every program, every state agency to see whether they’re fulfilling their missions by serving all the commonwealth, from the smallest most rural town to the biggest city, I know that would be Adam’s natural inclination,” he said. “I feel like we would have an advocate who is well schooled and informed about what’s important to small towns.”