Pittsfield state Senator Adam Hinds named CEO of Edward M. Kennedy Institute

BOSTON — State Sen. Adam Hinds has been named CEO and executive director of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.
The Pittsfield Democrat will resign from the Senate on Sunday and start his new job the following day.
Hinds has represented the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden District in the state Senate since 2017. He was a Democratic Party candidate for lieutenant governor this year, but dropped out of the race before the primary on Sept. 8.
A former aide to former U.S. Rep. John W. Olver and leader of two Berkshire County social service organizations, Hinds also served with the United Nations for nearly 10 years. He worked in Baghdad to resolve territory disputes, spent time Jerusalem as part of the Middle East Peace Process and helped to remove Syria’s chemical weapons program.
In the Massachusetts Senate, Hinds serves as chair of the Joint Committee on Revenue and of the Senate Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts Post-Pandemic Resiliency. He has also been an active member of committees overseeing redistricting, intergovernmental affairs, and racial equity, civil rights and inclusion.
Former Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President Mary K. Grant served as CEO and executive director of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute from 2017 to 2019.
This story will be updated.