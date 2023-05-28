American Legion Memorial Day service at the summit of Mount Greylock celebrates the lives of those who died in the armed forces

ADAMS — It was a cloudless, sublime morning at the summit of Mount Greylock on Sunday. That's unusual, according to Donald Sommer, who organizes an annual "pilgrimage" there for Adams American Legion Post 146, who recalls all manner of inclement weather that has occurred at past gatherings, including rain, sleet, snow and fog.
To have a spotless near-summer day for the ceremony was a nice change of pace, he said.
For the last 89 years, members of Adams American Legion have joined others from neighboring communities like North Adams, Cheshire, Williamstown and Dalton to the highest point in the Berkshires over Memorial Day weekend to honor those who have died in the armed forces. Sommer said the ceremony was started around the same time as the construction of the Veterans War Memorial Tower in 1932 atop Mount Greylock.
The ceremony begins with speakers commemorating those who have passed, then taps is played and a volley is fired by the Legion's firing squad. A wreath is placed inside the war memorial at its conclusion.
But the tradition extends beyond the ceremony at the summit — commemorations are held on the ascent up, too. The legionnaires stop about three quarters of the way up the mountain near a roadside spring and make a toast in honor of the soldiers who didn’t make it home.
The tradition is a callback to years past, when cars would overheat on their way to the summit and the legionnaires would have to stop to put water in their engines.
“Now we fill ourselves up,” Sommer said.
Rick Pikul, who has been attending the ceremony for the last decade as a Son of the American Legion, said the “watering hole stop” by the roadside spring was a longstanding tradition.
Pikul did not serve in the military himself; his father served in World War II, and his membership in the Legion is meant to honor him. Pikul said the camaraderie he has with his fellow legionnaires is what keeps him coming back.
“It’s just a tradition that we carry on,” Pikul said. “And hopefully it carries on.”
Cindy Lacoste, a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy who served a total of 22 years, delivered remarks at the ceremony. She told the story of Army Specialist Cindy Beaudoin, who was killed in action by a land mine at the age of 19 on Feb. 28, 1991, just hours after the declaration of a ceasefire to end the Gulf War.
Lacoste read from a letter that Beaudoin wrote to her parents, meant to be delivered to them if she did not return.
"I did not come here to be a hero," the letter reads. "I came here because my country needed me to be here. As much as I hate being so far away from home, I am here with thousands of other soldiers helping to bring down a very deranged tyrant ... If I should die while helping to achieve this, then I did not die in vain."
Lacoste, who also serves as executive committeewoman of the American Legion Department of Massachusetts, noted in her speech that the holiday shouldn’t just be a memorial, but a celebration of the lives of the deceased service members.
“We mourn their loss, but we also celebrate why they did what they did,” Lacoste said. “They loved their country, and they wanted to be free.”
Lacoste’s career in the Navy was split into two parts, as she served 10 years before eventually starting a family. She reenlisted just before the start of the Iraq War and served on an ammunition supply ship to the Persian Gulf. She was dealing with the death of her eldest son at age 18 in a car crash.
Lacoste said that being sent away again was daunting; she essentially handed her life to her sister before she left, with her younger son about to start college. She noted that when service members go to war, they don't know if they're going to return. That was the case when she reenlisted.
But she said the structure — and community — has been an important and necessary part of her life over the years. Her work to support veterans in the state, including in her years at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, is a way of continuing that mission.
“The Navy was always my rock,” Lacoste said. “I needed that. That’s why I do what I do, to give back.”
Ed Briscoe, a member of the North Adams American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars post and a veteran who served 32 years total in the Army, talked about the importance of veterans banding together. He said financial resources for veterans, such as emergency relief funds and grants, were a tremendous help to those who needed them.
Briscoe has a number of friends who he honors on Memorial Day from his years of service. In continuing to help his fellow veterans, he’s carrying on the fellowship.
“It’s mostly the camaraderie of everything,” Briscoe said. “We take care of our own.”