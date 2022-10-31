Adams Children's Halloween Parade gives families a chance to come together and show off costumes after two pandemic years

ADAMS — On Park Street in Adams, the ghouls were on parade Sunday.
Families participating in the Adams Children’s Halloween Parade marched through the afternoon, with a promise of candy and refreshments at the Adams Visitor Center parking lot when the event was finished.
The parade, put on by the Adams Lion’s Club, began at 3 p.m. running along Park Street. Children and their parents marched behind the Hoosac Valley High School marching band as they made their way up the street.
The marching band wore costumes as well, ranging from The Grinch to renaissance fair princesses. Hoosac Valley band director Amanda Watroba said the event was a chance for kids in the band to express themselves and connect with the community.
For sisters Whitney Flynn and Desiree Pizani, it was a chance to keep celebrating Halloween together like they have since they were children.
Flynn said Halloween has always been a big holiday for the two of them, giving them a break from the ordinary and a chance to enjoy themselves.
“It’s just fun to have an alter ego for a day and be fun and fancy-free,” Flynn said.
Since having kids of their own, though, it’s taken on a different form. Flynn and Pizani marched in the parade with their four children in tow in a cloth stroller.
“It’s less for our own selves now and more putting it on for the kids,” Pizani said.
Flynn was there with her 2-year-old daughter Raya and 3-year-old son Brighton. Pizani was there with her 6-year-old son Max and four-year-old daughter Emma.
Their nephew, Stevie Fortier, was with them too. He was dressed up as a police officer for Halloween. When asked what he was most excited for this Halloween, he replied: “skeletons.”
Victoria Blanchard attended while riding her dinosaur, Spike. She joked that the most difficult thing was keeping people calm while she approached them.
“Sometimes, it looked like Spike was looking down at them to eat them,” Blanchard said with a laugh.
Blanchard, 10, was there with her friends Brooke Sherman and Skayana Field. She wore her dinosaur costume again after winning first prize at a dance at Hoosac Valley Middle School, where she also came up with the name “Spike” for her dinosaur on the spot.
Field said she had fun just going around in costume, as she dressed up as a ninja for the parade. By the time the march was over, she took off her extra layer because of the unseasonably nice day.
Amy Bastow, mother of 4-year-old Henry and 2-year-old June, said it was nice to have another event for the kids to wear the costumes to. Henry was dressed as a ninja, and June as Cinderella. They had recently come from the parade in Cheshire, as well.
When asked about his favorite part of the parade, Henry answered: “When we got the candy.”
Similarly, when asked why he wanted to dress as a ninja for Halloween, he replied “because they’re so cool.”
As much as the event was about candy and costumes for the Bastows, it was more about being together than anything else. Marcia Kittler and Wendy Dubuc, the children’s great-grandmother and grandmother respectively, were there to cheer them on as they marched.
With four generations all gathered for the parade, Kittler was simply happy they could all be together.
“We’re very lucky,” Kittler said. “Not that many of us get this far.”
For Mark LaVigne, who was there with his 3-year-old grandson Greyson Therrien, it was a chance to give the next generation a new way to celebrate Halloween.
“That’s what life’s all about,” LaVigne said. “Passing down traditions.”
LaVigne was there with other members of his family, too, as they marched through the parade with Greyson dressed up as a dinosaur. Being able to see kids celebrate the holiday fully again after the last two years of high COVID-19 numbers was important, he said.
“It’s everything,” LaVigne said. “These kids got cheated out of a couple years.”
Bet Azar was there to see her great-nephews Anthony and Joseph march in the parade. She was with Carol Graves, and they both agreed that it was good to see kids outside and moving around again after a few years of the coronavirus era.
More than that, though, Azar and Graves were glad that there was a chance for these kids to connect with Halloween in a meaningful way. Unsure of how many parents allowed their kids to trick-or-treat and how enthusiastically adults greeted them now, Azar said it was good to have events like this for the community.
“People used to take real time to get to know them,” “‘Who’s this little witch at the door,’ you know? They’d ask them questions.’”
“I used to make them sing a song when they’d come to my door,” Graves chimed in.
Regardless of how Halloween was in the years gone by, Azar hopes the parade carries into the years to come.
“I think it’s great that the little towns still do this,” Azar said. “It’s good to see these traditions continue.”