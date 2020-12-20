ADAMS — The Adams Select Board is close to reaching a contract with the town's new police chief.
Board Chairwoman Christine Hoyt told The Eagle on Sunday a three-year agreement is being negotiated with K. Scott Kelley, the current chief for the police and security department for Spartanburg Community College in South Carolina.
Hoyt said the terms of the contract should be finalized before Christmas.
"[Kelley] is slated to start after Jan. 1. The start date is contingent upon Chief Kelley finding housing," she said in a text message.
Kelley could not be reached Sunday for comment.
Kelley was one of 37 applicants for the job to succeed Richard Tarsa, who retired earlier this year. Troy Bacon of Indiana has been serving as acting chief until the board found Tarsa's successor.
Kelley and former Egremont Police Chief Erik Josephson were the two finalists the board interviewed in a Zoom meeting Dec. 8. The panel voted 3-1 the next day to appoint Kelley; the board is down a member due to the death of Jim Bush in September.
Hoyt says Kelley's experience in the public sector sold her on him being the town's next top cop.
"He comes to us having served in the role of chief. Additionally, I was impressed with his focus on training programs and experience with policy development," she said.
Kelley's roughly 20 years in law enforcement have been entirely in South Carolina. He's trading a college setting of 5,500 students and 2,000 faculty and staff for a town with a population around 8,500.
Joseph Nowak was the lone dissenting voice on the board in the vote on Kelley, citing concern about the trajectory of the candidate's career, which took him from Anderson, S.C., (population 27,000) to the resort community of Folly Beach, which has 2,600 year-round residents but balloons to several hundred thousand in the summer. Kelley later took the post at Spartanburg Community College.
According to the school's website, the community college is spread out over four communities. The main campus is in Spartanburg, the state's eighth-largest city roughly half way between Clemson, S.C., and Charlotte, N.C.