ARRAIGNMENTCOUPLE-6.jpg

Matthew Tucker is arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child related to the death of infant Kristoff Zenopolous. Thursday, April 8, 2021.

 BEN GARVER -- THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — An Adams couple have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their 10-month old foster child last year.

Matthew Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, both 37, were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter involving neglect of legal duty and reckless endangerment.

They pleaded not guilty at their in-person court appearance and were released on their own personal recognizance. 

This story will be updated

This story will be updated.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com, on Twitter @amandaburkec and 413-496-6296.

Tags

Amanda Burke covers Pittsfield City Hall for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise. Find her on Twitter at @amandaburkec.