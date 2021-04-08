PITTSFIELD — An Adams couple have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of their 10-month old foster child last year.
Matthew Tucker and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, both 37, were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter involving neglect of legal duty and reckless endangerment.
They pleaded not guilty at their in-person court appearance and were released on their own personal recognizance.
