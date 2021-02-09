ADAMS — The town has declared a 12-hour storm emergency that will take effect at noon Tuesday.
During the storm emergency, vehicles must not be parked on town streets, highways, public way or public parking lots, said Department of Public Works Director Robert Tober in a statement.
Vehicles in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.
Tober pointed out that local regulations also require residents to clear their property of snow and ice no more than 24 hours after the storm ends. He said throwing, plowing or causing snow from private property to end up in roads and sidewalks is prohibited, too.
Finally, he encouraged residents and businesses to clear snow from around fire hydrants wherever possible.
“These steps will help ensure public safety and efficient clearing of public ways in the shortest time possible,” said Tober. “Residents are reminded that this is a test protocol and a calendar date on-street parking restriction may be re-implemented if snow removal efforts by DPW forces are hampered by vehicles that are not moved.”