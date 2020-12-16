ADAMS — A winter storm emergency has been declared for the town from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
No vehicles are permitted to park or sit unattended on any street, highway, traveled way or public parking lot during the emergency. Vehicles found in violation of parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense, according to a post on the Town of Adams Facebook page.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Berkshire County from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. The latest projections show that Berkshire County could get more than a foot of snow, with higher totals in Pittsfield and south county.