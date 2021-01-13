ADAMS — The new police chief for Adams, K. Scott Kelley, has reached terms with the Select Board and will soon be moving into town with his family.
He starts work on Monday, Jan. 18.
“He was truly a gentleman to negotiate with,” said Jay Green, Adams town administrator. “He has signed the agreement, so we’re in the middle of the transition now.”
“I am looking forward to Chief Kelley's arrival to Adams,” said Christine Hoyt, chairwoman of the Adams Select Board. “I think his previous municipal experience will be a great fit for our department. I was also impressed with Chief Kelley's experience with training programs and policy development.”
Green said the agreement calls for an annual salary of $88,317, the use of a town vehicle, payment of dues to professional organizations and any continuing education or training needed.
Kelley was one of 37 applicants for the job to succeed Richard Tarsa, who retired earlier this year. Troy Bacon of Indiana has been serving as acting chief until the Select Board could find Tarsa's successor.
During the transition period, Green said, Bacon has been providing long distance support for the department from his home in Indiana until Kelley can come on board full time.
Green pointed out that the town has hired two police chiefs in less than a year under abnormal circumstances. “It would have been hard for any municipality to replace two police chiefs in the middle of a pandemic,” he said. “But we did it.”
Green said Chief Kelley shares some positive characteristics with Chief Bacon, such as “approachability.”
Kelley's nearly 25 years in law enforcement have been entirely in South Carolina. He left a position as chief of police at Spartanburg Community College. He's trading a college setting of 5,500 students and 2,000 faculty and staff for a town with a population around 8,500.
Previously, Kelley worked for police departments in Anderson, S.C., with a population of 27,000, and the resort community of Folly Beach, which has 2,600 year-round residents but balloons to several hundred thousand in the summer.
Green said that despite the transition to an interim and a new chief, the department is “in good shape with a stable staff.”
While Bacon was in Adams, he was able to institute new efficiencies, a task the Kelley will continue, Green noted. Also on the list is expanding a community policing strategy.
“The foundation is really good, but we’ll continue to look at what we can do better,” Green said.