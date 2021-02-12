The Rev. Seraphim Michalenko, an Adams native and world-renowned expert on St. Faustina, died Thursday at Berkshire Medical Center, from an illness related to COVID-19. He was 90.
Michalenko was known for having smuggled photographic images of the pages of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska's diary out of Communist-occupied Poland in the 1970s, and later documenting her beatification and canonization miracles.
Michalenko, born Aug. 30, 1930, in Adams, professed his priestly vows as a Marian of the Immaculate Conception on Pentecost Sunday, May 20, 1956.
Along with Blessed Michael Sopocko, St. John Paul II and St. Faustina, Seraphim stands as a central figure who helped make the Divine Mercy message and devotion the greatest grassroots movement in the history of the Catholic Church.
He held various administrative roles in his province and in the congregation's Generalate in Rome, as well as pastoral roles in Eastern Rite parishes in Australia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
Michalenko served as a core member of the Bethany House of Intercession for Bishops, Priests, and Deacons — a spiritual renewal movement for Catholic clergy in the 1970s, serving priests from all over the world. In 1979, a year after then-Pope Paul VI lifted the ban on St. Faustina's writings and elements of the Divine Mercy devotions, Michalenko was called from Bethany House to head the Divine Mercy Department at the Marian Helpers headquarters in Stockbridge.
In that position, he wrote a series of articles for Marian Helper magazine and supervised the production of various books, pamphlets and audio-visual materials dealing with St. Faustina's writings, especially on the Divine Mercy message and devotion.
A boy from Adams
You could say Michalenko was born into this historic role.
In Adams, he grew up in the tall shadows of the large, double-spired St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, built brick by brick by Polish immigrants, including his own kin. In the mid-1940s, the church was the first in the Western Hemisphere to have a Divine Mercy image enshrined within it.
In an interview several years ago, Michalenko recalled first hearing about Divine Mercy when he was 13 or 14 years old.
“When Father Walter came home for vacation one time, he visited my parents,” he said. “He told them the story of St. Faustina. He also mentioned how in 1931, our Lord appeared to St. Faustina in a vision and told her to paint his image as he appeared to her and include the signature, ‘Jesus, I trust in you!’”
That image now is known as the Image of Divine Mercy.
Michalenko recalled that his parents obtained a copy of the image, "and we hung it in our house. That's how I found out about Divine Mercy."
Today, countless churches worldwide have the Divine Mercy image enshrined within them.
Michalenko said he, too, was inspired greatly by the Marian Fathers and the message of Divine Mercy.
"I knew in high school that God was calling me to the priesthood as a Marian," he said. "And dedicating my life to spreading Divine Mercy, a work entrusted to the Marians, turned out to be God's plan for me."
The man who smuggled the Diary of St. Faustina out of Poland and documented her beatification and canonization miracles often would summarize the heart and soul of the call to live Divine Mercy.
Michalenko held that the revelations of Divine Mercy are particularly tailored to our times.
“The Lord makes clear in Scripture that when he returns, He's not going to deal with sin, because he's done that once and for all,” Michalenko said. “When he comes again, it's ‘to bring salvation to those who eagerly await him.' So when people ask me why is the message of Divine Mercy important for the world today, the answer is simple: Through the message of Divine Mercy, our Lord is preparing us for his final coming."