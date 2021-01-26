ADAMS — A winter storm emergency will take effect for the town of Adams and the city of North Adams at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The storm is expected to bring up to six inches of snow to Berkshire County, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. The storm emergency will remain in effect until noon Wednesday in Adams and 2 p.m. in North Adams, covering the time needed to plow clear streets.
In Adams, vehicles should not be parked or left unattended on any street, highway, travel way or public parking lot throughout the storm emergency, according to a town press release. Those rules also apply to municipal parking lots.
Those who violate these regulations will be ticketed, and their vehicles towed at the owner's expense.
In North Adams, residents may not park on city streets and the city has said it will enforce its overnight parking ban.
In both municipalities, town and city codes also requires residents and business owners to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a storm has ended. Plowing, throwing, or pushing snow onto public streets and sidewalks is prohibited.
Residents and business owners are also encouraged to clear snow around fire hydrants to help ensure public safety.
North Adams residents who need assistance during the storm should contact Public Safety dispatch at 413-664-4945.