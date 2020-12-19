The Adams Police Department and Adams Police Association are hosting a holiday food drive that runs until Dec. 24.
Donations can be dropped off at the Adams Police Department at 4 School St. in Adams. There is a box in the front lobby that will be marked with wrapping paper.
The food collected will support the Notre Dame Church, St. John Paull II Parish and the Louison House.
Suggestion donations include non-perishable canned goods, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, soups, cereal, pasta, toilet paper and paper towels.
The holiday food drive is also accepting winter clothes like jackets hats and gloves.