ADAMS — Police believe they have identified the man who was caught on surveillance this month passing counterfeit bills for gift cards at Walgreen's.
Adams Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not release the identity of the suspect, since no arrests have been made or charges filed for "uttering and forgery."
"The suspect is thought to be identified," Kelley said. "That's as far as we have now."
About 4:45 p.m. Feb. 6, a masked man allegedly "passed a large quantity of fake $20.00-dollar bills in order to obtain gift cards" at the Columbia Street store, according to a statement posted Monday on the department's Facebook page. The post included surveillance photos shared in hopes of identifying the man.
The cards were quickly deactivated, and there was no financial loss. Police say the man left on foot before they arrived at the store.
The man is described by witnesses, and through surveillance footage, as a white male in his 40s, around 6 feet tall and roughly 240 pounds. He also has tattoos on the back of both hands and on his neck.
Police say the New York State Police assisted in identifying this possible suspect.