ADAMS — The Adams Police Department has received a $1,500 donation from B&B Micro Manufacturing to fund its K-9 program.
The department's K-9 Unit was established in 2013 and is funded mainly by grants and donations, Adams police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The donation from B&B Micro Manufacturing will be used to pay for overall care and maintenance of the K-9 program for a year.
Those interested in donating to the K-9 Unit in Adams are asked to call Officer Curtis Crane 413-743-1212 ext. 163 or email at ccrane@town.adams.ma.us.