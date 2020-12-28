Nick Dabrowski

Adams Police Officer Nick Dabrowski provides regular updates about the department's Pop Cares fundraiser on Facebook. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE ADAMS POLICE DEPARTMENT

ADAMS — The Adams Police Department has raised more than $4,000 for Pop Cares, a Williamstown nonprofit that helps locals affected by cancer. 

Fundraising efforts started last month for No Shave November and then continued into December, said Officer Nick Dabrowski.

"My Facebook page during November has gotten a following from people in the community," Dabrowski said. "People asked me to do a fundraiser, and Chief Troy Bacon was on board from the start. "

The department began raising money to fight cancer eight years ago, after Dabrowski's wife was diagnosed with cancer.

"Every year I say I don't know if I can top the previous year," Dabrowski said. "The community has been so supportive. All the comments are so positive and uplifting to read." 

