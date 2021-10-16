The Adams Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue squad have been searching for a missing woman in the area of Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire.
Paula Kelsey, 77, was first reported missing at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Friday. Kelsey was last seen wearing a black or red shirt, black and white leggings and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red.
Anyone with information about Kelsey's whereabouts should contact the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212, ext. 0, or dial 911.