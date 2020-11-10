ADAMS — The Adams Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins and vehicles thefts.
Two stolen vehicles were recovered in town between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Adams police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. One of the vehicles was stolen from Pittsfield and the other was taken from Adams. The vehicles were found near each other, police said.
Police are requesting video from surveillance systems taken between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday in the following areas: Crotteau, Mill, Murray, Staple, Jordan and Cook streets and West Kittler Avenue. Authorities are also seeking video surveillance from anyone on Richmond Lane in the area of East Jordan to East Hoosac streets during those same hours.
Anyone with information can message the Adams Police Department on Facebook or call 413-743-1212, ext. 0 to speak with an officer.