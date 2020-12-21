ADAMS — The lone finalist in the town’s search for a new police chief, K. Scott Kelley, has accepted the job offer and will start work Jan. 18, he said.
Kelley was one of 37 applicants for the job to succeed Richard Tarsa, who retired this year. Troy Bacon, of Indiana, has been serving as acting chief until the Select Board could find Tarsa's successor.
Kelley and former Egremont Police Chief Erik Josephson were the two finalists interviewed Dec. 8. The board voted 3-1 the next day to make an offer to Kelley. The Select Board still has to agree to the contract, so, a salary has not yet been announced, although, according to Town Administrator Jay Green, the contract is for three years and the annual salary will be more than $80,000.
“Chief Kelley’s experience and views regarding leadership, cultural change, community inclusiveness, officer wellness, and training are consistent with what I and our Select Board are seeking in a leader for our police department," Green said. "His specific experience in policy development and community policing along with other specialized functions such as training will contribute to the continued professionalism of our police department ensuring the most effective use of our resources for the protection and service to our community. “
Kelley's nearly 25 years in law enforcement have been entirely in South Carolina. He serves as chief of police at Spartanburg Community College. He is trading a college setting of 5,500 students and 2,000 faculty and staff for a town with a population of about 8,500.
Previously, Kelley worked for police departments in Anderson, S.C., with a population of 27,000, and the resort community of Folly Beach, which has 2,600 year-round residents but balloons to several hundred thousand in the summer.
Kelley said that he and his wife, Kelly, have been wanting to move back to her native home of Massachusetts for some time. So, when the Adams job came open, it kind of played right into their plans.
“Everyone has been so welcoming and helpful that it made the decision much easier,” he told The Eagle from his hotel room Monday. “It was also a no-brainer, because we’d done our research on Adams — it plays right into what our plans have been for years now.”
Kelley has been in town for a couple of days, and he has been to the police station and met some of the team.
“They’re a good group of people," he said, noting it is a “good mix” of veteran officers and newer officers.
Kelley noted that he doesn’t see any glaring need for substantial changes.
“I’ll look at what is there, evaluate," he said, "and then start long-term and short-term planning.”
Changes might come over time, but they will be incremental. And he intends to bring the department's officers and staff in on the process. New leadership making sweeping changes is not a good idea, he said, unless it is essential for health and safety.
In regard to the Black Lives Matter movement, he said it has resulted in even greater need to be community-minded.
“I think we have to be transparent, and keep our hearts and minds open to everyone’s thoughts and ideas, and to not be divisive,” he said.
During the coming weeks, Kelley, his wife, and their three children, ages 8 to 13, will move to town and start getting oriented to the Adams lifestyle.
“I’m really comfortable with what I’m walking into and the people I’ve met,” Kelley said.