ADAMS — A winter storm emergency will take effect for the town at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The storm is expected to bring up to six inches of snow to Berkshire County, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. The storm emergency will remain in effect until noon Wednesday, covering the time needed to plow clear streets.
Vehicles should not be parked or left unattended on any street, highway, travel way or public parking lot throughout the storm emergency, according to a release. Those rules also apply to municipal parking lots.
Those who violate these regulations will be ticketed, and their vehicles towed at the owner's expense.
Town code also requires residents and business owners to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a storm has ended. Plowing, throwing, or pushing snow onto public streets and sidewalks is prohibited.
Residents and business owners are also encouraged to clear snow around fire hydrants to help ensure public safety.