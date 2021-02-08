WILLIAMSTOWN — Police say a 29-year-old woman was driving under the influence of alcohol when she collided with an SUV on North Hoosac Road on Sunday, sending another woman to a hospital with serious but not-life-threatening injuries.
Jenna Waltermire, of Adams, faces charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, said investigating officer Shuan William of the Williamstown Police Department.
Waltermire will be arraigned Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court, he said. William said Waltermire also was cited for traffic violations.
Authorities responded to the two-vehicle wreck on North Hoosac Road just over the town line in Williamstown at 4:41 p.m. Sunday.
A 69-year-old woman from North Adams was trapped inside her SUV, said William, and had to be removed by Williamstown Fire Department officials using a hydraulic extraction tool.
The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment. William said she was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, then to another hospital.
“She’s badly injured, but she will survive,” he said.
According to William, the investigation so far shows that Waltermire was driving the SUV west when she crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an SUV driven by the 69-year-old woman.
The "preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle traveling westbound crossed over the center line, hitting the eastbound vehicle head-on,” he said.
Waltermire was uninjured, according to William. Both women were alone in their vehicles.
The two-vehicle crash halted traffic on North Hoosac Road for some time. The Williamstown Police and Fire departments, North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire EMS responded.