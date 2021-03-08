CHESHIRE — The Hoosac Valley Regional School District Committee expects to vote by month's end on a proposed $20.34 million budget that relies on Adams shouldering the tax burden increase.
District officials on Monday night unveiled the fiscal 2022 spending plan to the seven-member panel. The committee will vote on it March 29, according to Chairman Michael Mucci.
"I know there's a lot to digest from tonight and there is more we can look into regarding the budget," Mucci said.
The committee plans to hold a joint meeting with municipal representatives from Adams and Cheshire to further review the budget and possibly find a way to lessen the impact on Adams. Adams faces higher costs in part due of shifting enrollment numbers.
If approved at the member towns' annual meetings, the Adams assessment would jump 4.9 percent, going from $5.3 million to $5.56 million. Cheshire's assessment would hold steady at $2.6 million. The rest of the budget is funded through direct state aid (51 percent), grants and other revenue.
Overall, the $20.34 million budget would be an increase of $260,000, or 1.2 percent, over the current fiscal 2021 plan of $20.1 million that expires June 30.
The proposal includes eliminating three paraprofessionals and one teacher. Superintendent Aaron Dean says more staff cuts would be on the table if it weren't for the various grant funding being used to pay for several teacher salaries and other crucial expenses.
Dean said any further cuts would greatly affect the district's educational foundation. "If we don't move through with this core budget, we'll fall off a cliff," he said.
Among the expenses driving the proposed 1.2 percent budget hike are nearly $168,000 in technology upgrades, $75,000 for scheduled teacher and staff pay raises and $61,500 for building maintenance.
"We are lucky to (have) grant money for technology this year ... [but] we can't rely on that money every year," Dean said. "We did replace a lot of our technology this year which included getting 400 Chromebooks."
Dean said grant money in the fiscal 2022 budget will be used for expenses such as additional technology purchases and improvements, implementing vacation and summer school programs and maintenance and building projects.
On the revenue side, the district is projecting about the same in state education money known as Chapter 70. Based on the governor's proposed state budget, that the local school funding would be close to $10.4 million. The state Legislature has yet to release its budget plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The Hoosac Valley budget is likely going up, despite a continued decline in enrollment. The number of students for the current academic year as of Oct. 1, the state's official reporting date, is 1,057, down from 1,108 in 2020 and nearly 450 less than the 1,506 student body in 2011 in the pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 school system.
Dean says the fiscal 2022 budget is example of the belt tightening necessary in the coming years to ensure the district meets the educational needs of its students.
"Barring a drastic increase in enrollment or change in funding mechanisms, we are going to have to continue to take some steps to right size our [district,"] he said.
