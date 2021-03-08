CHESHIRE — The Hoosac Valley Regional School District Committee expects to vote at months end on a proposed $20.34 million budget that has Adams shouldering the expected increase.

School district administrators on Monday night unveiled to the seven-member panel representing Adams and Cheshire the fiscal 2022 spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. The $243,000 increase is 1.2 percent more in expenditures compared to the current budget of $20.1 million.

However, the increased assessment to Adams is projected at nearly 5 percent, while Cheshire remains unchanged. The committee will likely hold a joint meeting with representatives of both municipalities to see, in part, how it can lessen the increase to Adams.

"I know there's a lot to digest from tonight. There is more we can look into [regarding the budget,]" said committee Chairman Michael Mucci.

He expects a committee vote on the budget march 29. Adams and Cheshire will vote on the proposed assessments at their annual town meetings later this spring.

To bring the budget hike in low, the district has to cut three paraprofessionals and one teaching position, according to Superintendent Aaron Dean.

The district's top educator said the budget proposal is an example of how much belt tightening will be necessary to ensure Hoosac Valley meets the needs of the students.

"Barring a drastic increase in enrollment or change in budget mechanisms, we are going to have to continue to take some steps to right size our [district,]" he said.

Adams will shoulder the tax-increase burden as it's assessment to the district, if approved at the annual town meeting, would spike at 4.9 percent. In dollars and cents, Adams share of financing would jump from $260,000 going from $5.3 million to $5.56 million.

Cheshire taxpayers catch a break this year as the assessment, if their town meeting voters okay it, would remain at $2.6 million.

The cost of public education in Adams and Cheshire depends on enrollment in each community, according to district Business Manager Erika Snyder.

"Our regional agreement relies heavily on enrollment. Last year we saw a decrease in Adams and an increase in Cheshire," she said.

Overall, the district's study body has steadily declined over the past decade. As of Oct. 1, the state's official reporting date, Hoosac Valley's enrollment stood at 1,057 in the pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 district, down 41 from last year and nearly 450 since the enrollment of 1,506 in 2011.

Topping the list of costs driving the budget increase is nearly $169,000 in technology upgrades of both soft and hardware; scheduled teacher and staff pay hikes at $75,000 and $61,500 in building maintenance expenses.

"We were lucky to get grant money this year for technology ... [but] we can't rely on that money every year," dean said. "We did replace a lot of our technology this year. We got 400 chrome books ... [but] but our teacher equipment needs to be replaced."

As expenses creep up, projected education state aid known as Chapter 70 money, could remain almost stagnant at $10.4 million under the governor's proposed budget — up just $35,000 from the current fiscal year of 2021. The state Legislature has yet to release it's version of the commonwealth's 2022 budget.

Dean said grant funds and other revenue sources are paying for several teacher positions. Relying less on the grants could mean more staff reductions.

"If we don't move through with our core budget, we'll fall off a cliff. We won't be able to keep relying on grants," Dean said.

Grant funding in fiscal 2022 will allow also allow the district to do more technology upgrades, implement vacation and summer and tackle more maintenance and building projects.