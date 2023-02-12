In Richmond, a racing phenom is tearing up the track. At just 10 years old, Addisyn Roger is already making a big name for herself

Addisyn Roger sits in her trailer, eyes facing forward, silent. She won’t talk to anyone, nor look at them, until it’s time to go. And go-time can’t come soon enough.
On a practice run or an exhibition, the vibes might be a little looser. There’d be music playing in the pit, as her team gets her go-kart ready to go. She might share a laugh with her mom, Jessica DiMario, or her dad, Travis Roger.
But today is race day. That means laser-focus, precision, getting ready to do what she does best. When it comes to accolades, Addisyn has already proven herself. In five years competing, she’s won over 70 races and six track championships, collecting hardware and oversized checks along the way.
Before every single one of those races, though, were the nerves. They don’t necessarily come from a place of fear; rather, a place of expectation. She won’t accept anything less than her best from herself.
“You’re freaking out before you go on the track because you care,” Addisyn said. “You care how you’re going to do because you want to be somebody … because I know that I can be somebody. I don’t think I can, I know I can.”
But when the time comes, the anxiety flushes away. She climbs into the cart, lowers her visor and looks out at the track ahead. Then, she starts calculating. What’s my next move? How can I build momentum to catch the kart in front of me?
There’s only one thing on her mind: the finish line.
“All the stress just walks out the door,” Addisyn said. “All of your anxiety piles up, and then it’s just gone.”
If she pulls off the big feat, which she often does, she does a little salute with her fingers as she crosses the finish line. Maybe a fist pump, on occasion. Then, she launches into a trick — she goes around the track once backward for a victory lap.
It’s an intense approach for an intense competitor — the kind you might expect from a professional athlete.
Addisyn Roger — also known as Bad Addisyn on social media — is 10 years old.
She lives in Richmond. She travels the country to conquer new tracks and earn greater acclaim. And she’s not planning on stopping anytime soon.
‘She’s a natural’
Addisyn’s journey on the track began five years ago, when she found a picture of her dad from his racing days. It turns out that the speed gene runs in the family.
Travis Roger spent some time growing up working on cars for his cousin, decorated dirt track race car driver Andy Bachetti, based out of Sheffield. Travis Roger did his own racing when he was younger. As he recalls, he was “racing junk and doing okay with it,” and approached every lap as if it was his last.
Both Travis Roger and DiMario had some reservations about letting Addisyn behind the wheel, especially at such a young age. But ultimately, they agreed to give it a shot. The fire for it wasn’t going away anytime soon, and they wanted to support her.
“My dad told me, ‘if you give 100 percent, I will give you 110 percent,’” Addisyn said with a smile.
“I also said whatever money you can get, I’ll match, and that backfired on me,” Travis Roger chimed in, laughing in return.
At just 5 years old, Addisyn began watching YouTube videos to find out how to approach sponsors and drew up her first prospective proposals in crayon. It proved to be effective. She was able to get sponsors to get her first kart and start racing on tracks soon after.
Addisyn has sponsors across the stateline in Adirondack Offroad, Capital Tint and Graphics and Line-X of Albany. She has some closer to home in JC’s Liberty Package Store, G & J Smith, D & M Excavating, P & T Speedlab and Bassett Foundations.
Another of her primary supporters, Living Like Outlaws, is a youth program that develops talented go-kart drivers. The program is an offshoot of World of Outlaws, the main organization that puts together dirt track races.
Addisyn’s racing and personality are the main drivers for the support, DiMario said.
“This is earned,” DiMario said. “This is not handed to her at all.”
The business savvy is secondary only to her prowess on the track. Drawing from his own experience, not only racing himself but having grown up around great drivers, he knows she’s got something intangible that most people just don’t have.
“I didn’t have the smarts like she has,” Travis Roger said. “She’s a natural.”
There’s only one thing that got passed down from father to daughter, he said — a tip that served him well in his racing days.
“The only thing I taught her is that your hands gotta do what your butt feels,” Travis Roger said. “That’s the God honest truth.”
Having good instincts is a big benefit for Addisyn, who has a more relaxed approach than some of her competitors, she said.
“When I go out, it’s just smooth,” Addisyn said. “You have to be smooth to be good. It’s tricky, but it’s not.”
Addisyn’s racing has also garnered her an enthusiastic pit crew. Depending on the race, Addisyn might need a crew upwards of 10 or 15 people to make sure the kart is performing as well as it should be.
Addisyn’s mother said she makes the job easy. She and Travis are two mainstays in the pit, too.
“These guys love working with her, because they’re like, ‘we’ve got a ten-year-old little girl who drives like a banshee on the track’ and she wins everything, but she’d come off the track and tell you exactly what the car is doing,” DiMario said.
The girl under the visor
Meeting Addisyn at home, as opposed to before a race when she has a one-track mind, means meeting a bubbly, energetic 10-year-old who spends a lot of time with her little siblings, 7-year-old Wyaitt and 5-year-old Chase.
During the offseason, she’ll spend time sledding and playing games with them. They’re as much a part of the team as anyone else, she said. Recently, she redecorated their shared bedroom — in part, reorganizing things based on their star signs. When she’s not busy studying the pros in her race shop, Addisyn is a novice astrologer.
If she’s not outside with the family or looking up planets in retrograde, she’s probably with her best friend, supporting her in her basketball career. In turn, she gets support in her racing.
For a 10-year-old, Addisyn has a pretty good idea of what she might want to do when she grows up.
“I wanted to be a fashion designer because I’m really good at art,” Addisyn said. “But mainly racing, for sure.”
Addisyn attends school virtually, taking classes through Connections Academy, an online public school. At first, it was a good solution for the family during the pandemic. Now, it works well with a race schedule that often sees the racing team traveling during the week.
Almost all of Addisyn’s races are out-of-state, with many in neighboring New York or nearby Pennsylvania. She’s traveled as far as Nebraska and South Carolina for races, too.
The online school also provided Addisyn with a haven from regular classes; when she used to go in-person, she experienced bullying. She didn’t make many friends while she was in class, and often felt alone, she said. DiMario said it was hard to get support for her at her old school.
Now, almost four years later, Addisyn is a top student in her class with Connections Academy and has made a lot of friends through her online schooling. It doesn’t really bother her much anymore, she said.
“They’re gonna look back and say, ‘I bullied a legend,’” Addisyn said.
The next step to getting there is to start racing on longer tracks, trading in the go-kart for a similar vehicle called a “slingshot,” which offers more in the way of suspension and handling. It will also up the competition and allow her to race against kids older than her — which she’s already used to. Addisyn’s ultimate goal is to drive a 410 sprint car.
So far, the family’s made a lot of memories together. It’s been a good journey, DiMario said, and they’ve met a lot of great people along the way.
But the journey is far from over. Addisyn’s next racing season will start on Feb. 16 with a three-day stretch in Norwich, N.Y. She plans to keep the forward momentum.
Her parents describe her as motivated and — funnily enough — driven. Addisyn puts it simply:
“I want to be somebody in the racing world.”