How do construction workers hydrate? 'Lotsa water, Gatorade, shade if you can,'

PITTSFIELD — With heat topping 85 degrees and humidity above 50 percent, stepping outside Friday midday felt a bit like a close encounter with warm Scotch tape.

Those who work under the elements have the recipe down pat for working under the sun.

“Lotsa water, Gatorade, shade if you can,” advised one worker for Asplundh, who didn’t have time for an interview. He was monitoring two co-workers in buckets, who were replacing electric transformers on Lyman Street.

That’s pretty much the same formula that others who work under the sun offered as they applied loam and seed for the city of Pittsfield on Burbank Street.

Brian Arnold was working seated on the pavement filling in joints on the curb of Tyler Street with no shade in sight. What’s it like?

“Hot,” said Arnold, who is a general laborer for J.H. Maxymillian. “I’m so used to the heat. I blacktop. That’s even hotter, you know? It’s 360 degrees coming out of the plant.”

Arnold’s co-workers were laying down top soil and seed around the corner on Burbank Street working with rakes and brooms.

Ever Ramirez, a foreman, said it’s the same as any other day.

“If we do feel something, we cool down, find a shady area to cool down,” he said.

Robert Shearer, a nurse practitioner who is administrative director of Berkshire Medical Center, said on Friday that some people have sought medical attention for conditions exacerbated by heat, such as respiratory conditions. He said he worries when there are prolonged periods of high heat, when people may be tempted to work outdoors.

He said of particular concern in hot weather are older people as well as infants, whose bodies aren’t able to regulate temperature as easily as people in their middle years.

Shearer advised people to check in on elderly neighbors and family members during periods of intense heat.

Shearer also cautioned against leaving young children or pets unattended in cars, even for short periods of time.

“In the U.S. there's about 40 child deaths per year related to just being left in vehicles and being too hot,” Shearer said. “It should be common sense at this point, but it still happens at a high rate every year. And it only takes minutes.”

Here is his advice:

Prevent symptoms: Drink plenty of water, seek shade, rest if necessary, and seek out air conditioning.

Plan ahead: If possible work outside in the early morning or in the evening, and stay indoors during the hottest part of the day. If going out is necessary, plan “just like if you were planning a vacation,” mapping out places where shade, air conditioning and rest may be possible between stops.

Watch for these five signs: Excessive sweating, dizziness, confusion, nausea and headache. Not all five have to be present for a sufferer of heat exhaustion, a precursor to potentially fatal heat stroke.

“If you don't stop what you're doing, and get rest, and let your body cool, you'll never cool down. So it's very important to stop, get into a cool area,” he said. People experiencing these symptoms should rest and get cool without shocking the system, either in shade, air conditioning or through application of a moist cloth or by taking a cool (but not freezing) shower.

If symptoms persist or worsen: It’s time to call 911, get to the hospital to mitigate heat stroke.

Water is best: Coffee, sugary sodas and alcohol actually dehydrate the body. Seltzer water is OK. While sports drink replenish electrolytes, Shearer recommends drinking them in a one-to-one ratio with water.

Wear loose, light-colored clothing: Dark colors attract heat; tight clothes keep it in.

Go easy on salt: Salty foods can lead to water retention.