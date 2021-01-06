GREAT BARRINGTON — A proposal to build a cluster of affordable homes on a slice of town-owned land in Housatonic received the go-ahead Wednesday night.
The town's Affordable Housing Trust Fund Committee voted unanimously to allow Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity to build, in concert with future homeowners, between 14 to 20 homes at varying costs and in phases.
The homes would be the first in the community designated as affordable and for purchase. Almost half the units would be reserved for households making 80 percent or less of the area’s median income. The dwellings would be a mix of styles that already exist in the neighborhood and energy-efficient.
Most will have three bedrooms. Some will be multifamily units.
The town acquired the Alden property, a 7.5-acre parcel off Route 41/North Plain Road, last year for $175,000, and entrusted its development to the trust fund committee. The Habitat proposal was the only one submitted for the site.
Officials will apply for a MassWorks grant to pay for water and sewer line attachments, estimated at about $700,000.
Habitat CEO Carolyn Valli said the nonprofit will begin pulling together a committee for the project.
The hike in the median sales price of homes in town from $339,000 to $469,000 since last year has made affordable housing a critical issue in town.