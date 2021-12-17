PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County is welcoming its first Afghan evacuees.
Maxine Stein, president and CEO of Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, said Friday that the resettlement agency expected a family of three sisters to arrive in Berkshire County later in the afternoon.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Stein said. “We expect by the end of January we will see 31 Afghans in the Berkshires. And the families will be primarily housed in Pittsfield, but it really depends on where we can find housing for them.”
Local veterans, faith-based groups and other community organizations have helped with planning, and at least five host organizations in the Berkshires plan to welcome and support evacuees, Stein said. Evacuees have lived on U.S. military bases since the U.S. military flew about 70,000 people out of Afghanistan in August.
Housing remains the top need, Stein said. While the agency has secured three apartments with “reasonable” rents in the Berkshires, it is asking community members for help with finding permanent housing options, particularly three-bedroom apartments or some large two-bedroom units.
“Housing has been extremely challenging in the Berkshires; I would say even more challenging than in Springfield,” Stein said. “There will be some large families, and we need appropriate accommodations for them.”
Jewish Family Service has engaged with Realtors to put the word out, but all word-of-mouth tips are welcome, Stein said. Another option, she said, can be to house evacuees in a short-term arrangement, such as an Airbnb accommodation, before finding a permanent place during the next few months.
Translation help is the other top need, Stein said. The agency is looking for individuals who can speak Dari, Farsi or Pashto.
Jewish Family Service has hired Gabriela Sheehan to serve as its Berkshire County resettlement coordinator, although the agency is looking to hire a caseworker, preferably someone who can speak Darsi, Farsi or Pashto.
The agency expects to have about 100 volunteers through its host organizations.
“Our host organizations function as comrades, as friends, as guides, as people who, basically, will help the new clients to be able to establish themselves in a solid way in the community,” Stein said.
By the end of January, Jewish Family Service expects to have resettled 150 evacuees among Springfield, Framingham and Berkshire County.
Anyone interested in supporting the effort by volunteering or donating can do so at jfswm.org/volunteer or jfswm.org/donate.