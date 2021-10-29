As many as 60 Afghan evacuees could settle in Berkshires, aided by local veterans and community groups

PITTSFIELD — Of the 53,000 Afghan evacuees temporarily housed on U.S. military bases nationwide, 60 of them may soon call the Berkshires home.
Massachusetts expects to welcome 900 Afghan evacuees, and Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts plans to work to resettle 60 in the Berkshires, along with 60 in the Springfield area and 30 in Framingham. While there is no timeline yet for resettlement in the Berkshires, local veterans, faith groups and other community organizations have begun discussing ways to provide support for asylum-seekers.
Refugees from the Soviet Union resettled in the Berkshires during the 1980s and 1990s, but it has been several years since the county was a resettlement destination, said Maxine Stein, president and CEO of Jewish Family Services in Springfield.
“In the Berkshires, we’re building something from the ground up, as opposed to in Springfield, where we’ve been doing resettlement for many, many years,” Stein said.
The group plans to a Pittsfield-based resettlement coordinator and another case worker, Stein said. It also provides orientation and training to community groups that identify themselves as Host Organization Support Team (HOST) organizations. Those groups — some faith-based groups have expressed interest — must assemble a team of at least five volunteers to provide support for navigating housing, community resources, health, employment and education.
More than 30 local veterans have participated in discussions about providing support as well, said Brent Filson, a U.S. Marine veteran of the war in Iraq who lives in Williamstown. Many Afghans whom the U.S. evacuated had worked with U.S. troops.
“Every veteran that has been deployed in a combat unit has had an interpreter or two or three that never came back or has had their families disappear,” Filson said of violence that U.S.-aligned interpreters face. “For putting their and their families’ lives on the line in supporting our operations, it just goes without saying that we absolutely owe it to them to do everything that we can to make them feel at home here.”
Mark Pompi of Pittsfield, who served with the Vermont National Guard in Iraq and Afghanistan, said interpreters stood unarmed beside troops during combat.
“We owe them a moral debt, I believe, to help them transition under the worst possible conditions,” Pompi said. “It’s got to be difficult, scary and unnerving to pack all your stuff into one suitcase, and you’re leaving your home under fire and under threat, leaving your life, your culture and everything behind. And within a matter of hours you’re in a foreign land and you’ve got strange soldiers all over.”
As the U.S. ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan on Aug. 30, U.S. forces evacuated around 124,000 people, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents, from the Taliban-controlled country. The Taliban previously had ruled from 1996 until the 2001 U.S. invasion.
Afghan evacuees — around 53,000 have been living at U.S. military bases — are expected to resettle in at least 46 states. California and Texas are expected to host 5,225 and 4,481 evacuees, respectively, the most of any state.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, sees her role in the Berkshires effort as “a convener of people in the community that can lead on this.” Community members are preparing to connect new arrivals with the resources they need, such as access to language assistance, health care services or even a place to get a haircut.
In early 2017, a plan was approved to resettle 50 Syrian and Iraqi asylum-seekers in Pittsfield, but that plan fell through after then-President Donald Trump cut U.S. refugee admissions.
This year’s resettlement effort comes at a time when local employers have reported difficulty attracting workers.
“With the workforce challenges that we’re having in Berkshire County I think the people who are going to be happiest are people who are looking for workers,” Farley-Bouvier said. “There are jobs that people aren’t taking and don’t require English.”
Jewish Family Services continue to seek volunteers, donations and other help that can advance the effort. Among other challenges, resettlement efforts face is the local and nationwide shortage of available and affordable housing units.
“We’re looking for people who may have Airbnbs they’re not renting out right now or know of apartments,” Stein said. “It’s great if we can host people in transitional homes while they’re looking, but the idea is to get people to be independent members of their new communities.”