PITTSFIELD — Officials on Tuesday will conduct door-to-door coronavirus testing at Berkshiretown Apartments, after a resident of the senior housing complex tested positive for the virus amid a surge in cases citywide.
The city learned Sunday that someone who lives at the apartments at 176 Columbus Ave. had received the positive coronavirus test result, said Dr. Alan Kulberg, chair of the city's Board of Health.
To get a handle on whether there are additional positive cases among the more than 200 residents, Berkshire Medical Center and County Ambulance partnered to offer on-site testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, he said.
Gina Armstrong, the city's director of public health, hailed the swift response.
“It’s an example of how the city’s coronavirus task force works in collaboration on a daily basis to get a handle on these situations as quickly as possible,” she said.
Testing for residents will be voluntary, though Kulberg said he hopes everyone in the complex will avail themselves of a coronavirus test.
“We’re hoping for a good turnout,” he said. “It’s all in the residents' best interest to get tested.”
The positive test result reported to health officials Sunday is, so far, the only known case at the apartments, Kulberg said. Brian Andrews, president of County Ambulance, said the goal is to determine how prevalent the virus is within the senior apartment development.
Older adults are at higher risk of developing severe illness from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Right now we don’t have any reports that anybody else in those buildings [is] ill,” Kulberg said. “But, given there’s a large elderly population there, we wanted to jump on that quickly.”
Community rooms at Berkshiretown Apartments have been closed since March, according to Kulberg. But, he said shared mail and laundry rooms have stayed open for residents to use.
“There’s a potential for people being near one another in those specific areas,” Kulberg said.
Andrews said teams will go floor by floor, testing residents in the Berkshiretown Apartments buildings, which are O’Connell Senior Living properties.
Testing there comes after the city last week took steps to tamp down surging coronavirus cases that included suspending indoor restaurant dining. Pittsfield Public Schools on Friday reverted to remote learning, and will continue keeping children from classrooms through at least Dec. 4.
According to Kulberg, 24 new positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Pittsfield since Saturday. He said 18 of those cases were reported Monday. Berkshire County as a whole saw 45 new cases Monday, for a total to date of 1,072. Cases have been rising sharply around the region.
The city’s public health nurses have been leading contract tracing efforts with support from the state’s Community Tracing Collaborative.
"They’ve really been heroes,” Michael Leary, Berkshire Medical Center spokesman, said of the city’s team of public health nurses.
The number of people hospitalized at BMC with the coronavirus recently increased from three to nine, according to Leary, who called it a dramatic increase in inpatient COVID-19 infections over a couple of days.
Of the nine current coronavirus hospitalizations, one person is in intensive care, he said, ending a stretch of time when the hospital had no COVID-19 patients admitted in the ICU.
“Our ICU had been free of COVID patients for some time now,” Leary said. “The vast majority of the patients we’ve had since summer have been treated outside of the ICU.”
Leary said that, over the past week or so, BMC has seen a significant uptick in the calls to its toll-free coronavirus hotline, which the public can use to inquire about testing. Because of the volume of calls, some have been placed on a long hold or been disconnected, so BMC is looking at options for upping staffing and expanding the 855-BMC-LINK service.
Meantime, health officials redoubled pleas to the community to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of social distance and practice good hygiene.
“Be just as vigilant today as you were early on, and don’t let your guard down,” Leary said.