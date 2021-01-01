WEST STOCKBRIDGE — What sounded and felt like a powerful explosion on New Year's Eve drew a massive response from firefighters and police but did not turn up evidence of a blast.
At 7:27 p.m. Thursday, a caller told dispatchers that a car possibly had exploded in the area of 54 Swamp Road, according to West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver.
Traver said a resident told responders that "it sounded like something fell on their house, it was so loud."
He said he ordered as many firetrucks to the scene as possible, in the event that a car had, indeed, exploded.
At the scene, town police Officer Stephen Parkington told The Eagle that a number of neighbors heard "one big explosion" and that, after a search of the area, the report appeared "unfounded."
Still, he said that anyone with information should call Berkshire County dispatch at 911.
Traver said powerful fireworks might have been the source of the noise.
State police also responded.