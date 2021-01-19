PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems struggled financially in fiscal 2020 due to COVID-19. With the pandemic still raging, management is bracing for what could be another difficult and challenging year.
The high costs of COVID-related care, the state-mandated shutdown when the pandemic hit and inconsistencies in patient volume caused the county's largest employer to absorb systemwide losses that exceeded $65 million in fiscal 2020, according to figures released by BHS. Supplemental funding from federal and state agencies helped, but still, BHS recorded a $35 million deficit.
"From a financial standpoint, 2020 was, by far, the worst year we have ever experienced," management stated in a letter sent to all BHS employees last month.
Fiscal 2021 for BHS began Oct. 1. But, patient volume still is down and costs still are up through the first quarter, according to BHS President and CEO David Phelps. Challenges remain, but Phelps believes that better days are ahead.
"We don't envision this fiscal year being this significant in losses," he said. "We suspect that it's very likely that we could have operating losses going forward. But remember, half our business was closed last year. That's not the case now.
"We are providing care everywhere," he said. "So to the extent that we can do that through the course of the year, significant losses will be likely, but they won't be to the magnitude of last year. That is our hope," Phelps said.
Patient volume numbers in several areas still are below pre-COVID levels. Visits to emergency department facilities are down 23 percent year over year through December; outpatient surgeries are down 8 percent; colonoscopy procedures have fallen by 9 percent; and CtT scans have dropped 7 percent, according to Executive Vice President Darlene Rodowicz.
"I think as we saw last March and even now there's a little bit of anxiety about receiving medical care while COVID is in our community and we understand that," she said.
Making projections for the rest of the fiscal year now is "tricky," Phelps said, although he added, "we're not alone. Every hospital in the state and the country is facing the same battle."
"No one can predict with any certainty how long this is going to go on, and its implication to our business," he said. "So that's the problem. It's uncertain and there are no positive trends yet to help us determine how this year is going to go."
In the year-end letter to employees, BHS stated that it expects to receive "significantly less assistance from the government" this year. And given competing priorities in the state and across the country, "we have no guarantee of how much, if any, governmental assistance will be forthcoming."
With about 3,900 employees, BHS is too large to qualify for aid from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
"This year it's uncertain how much federal and state aid there will be, if any," Phelps said. "Although we're hopeful, we don't know what the requirements are going to be to qualify for the aid. There were at least two cycles of federal aid that many hospitals in Massachusetts received a significant amount of support from but that we did not qualify for. So even if there is federal aid, which we suspect there will be, we don't know what the qualifications are or how much we might be fortunate to receive."
Management intends to use fiscal 2021 "to create a bridge" to fiscal 2022, when the health care environment is expected to be more predictable, the letter states. The focus is on maintaining quality health care for the community while supporting staff, which BHS hopes will prevent any "personnel related cost-reductions." BHS has not had to lay off or furlough any employees since COVID-19 began to affect the economy 10 months ago, although some employees have been switched to other positions.
"We have worked hard to reorganize services, improve our supply chain and reduce capital expenditures by about 50 percent," the letter states. "Where these changes have impacted staff we have generally reorganized through attrition, rather than through large scale layoffs."
BHS also has instituted a $15 minimum wage for all noncontractural employees in fiscal 2021, and on Jan. 3 issued a 2 percent cost-of-living raise for employees who fall into that category. The leadership team has taken voluntary 5 to 10 percent reductions in annual salary this year.
There also has been an adjustment to the retirement program, as BHS has suspended the core 2.5 percent core employer contribution for all eligible staff through the current calendar year. But, employees still can make voluntary contributions, and BHS will continue to match them up to 2 percent.