With the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, Attorney General Maura Healey is warning residents of potential scams and misinformation intended to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.
While the vaccine will not become widely available to the general public for several months, potential scams promising early access to the vaccine and promoting disinformation already have emerged, according to Healey's office.
“These vaccines are incredibly important to keep us healthy and help us defeat this pandemic, but unfortunately scammers are already trying to take advantage of this moment,” Healey said in a release. “We want residents to have confidence in this vaccination process and remain vigilant when it comes to fraud and fake offers.”
Healey's office released tips that residents of the commonwealth should follow:
• Beware of unsolicited emails that purport to have a link to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
• These phishing emails might be an attempt at identity theft and might contain hyperlinks and downloads for malware that can allow fraudsters to take over computers and steal information. If you receive an email from your employer or health care provider about signing up for an appointment, call them to verify.
Do not open unsolicited emails or click links in emails or text messages from people you don’t know, be wary of email attachments, and never provide personal information, including passwords, bank account details, or your Social Security number, via email to an unverified source.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of residents receiving scam phone calls appearing to originate from the CDC through caller ID.
• Scammers, either via telephone calls, text, or email, will try to obtain personal sensitive information in exchange for purported access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Refer to the official CDC website for updates on COVID-19 and for reliable information on vaccine availability.
• Online campaigns with a range of disinformation have flourished leading up to and after the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
• In order to prevent the spread of misinformation, don’t forward these false messages. Instead, for accurate information, consult with reputable sources, including your doctor, trusted community leaders, the CDC, Massachusetts Department of Public Health and your city or town board of health.
• Be wary of offers that require you to provide insurance, doctor's information or payment in exchange for early access to vaccines.
• You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine or to get into a vaccine clinical trial. Information about how to access the vaccine will be disseminated widely by the DPH when the vaccine becomes available to the general public. Massachusetts residents will not have to pay out of pocket for the vaccine.
More guidance from the CDC is available on the DPH website.