AG's Office approves lower rate increase for Berkshire Gas Company

PITTSFIELD — With cold weather looming on the horizon, Berkshire Gas Co. customers learned Wednesday that their utility bills will be lower than they could have been this winter.
The state Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement agreement with Berkshire Gas that reduces the utility’s proposed distribution rate increase by $1.7 million, from $7.4 million to $5.7 million.
The reduction affects 40,000 residential, commercial and industrial gas customers of Berkshire Gas, and will be phased in over the next two years, starting in January. The settlement also prevents Berkshire Gas from imposing any other rate increases before Nov. 1, 2025.
Under the settlement, rates will increase by 2.93 percent during the peak winter period and 2.85 percent in off-peak periods for residential heating customers, resulting in an average monthly increase of $6.99 per month during the peak months and $1.32 per month during the off-peak months, according to Avangrid, parent company of Berkshire Gas.
Gage Frank, the communications director for Avangrid, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
“As the ratepayer advocate for the state, my office works to secure safe and reliable service at affordable rates for our residents and businesses,” said Attorney General Maura Healey in a news release,
“This agreement saves Berkshire Gas customers money on their bills and prevents rate increases at a time when customers across Massachusetts are struggling with high energy costs,” she said.
Under the agreement, Berkshire Gas will also make a $125,000 payment to the Attorney General’s Office, which will be used to fund or assist in funding programs or initiatives designed to assist customers in the company’s 20 municipalities in Western and Central Massachusetts with paying or lowering their natural gas bills.
In order to be eligible for the full increase, Berkshire Gas is required to hire new safety and reliability employees and make certain investments in its gas distribution system.