CHESHIRE — The Select Board is seeking a full-time town administrator to fill "many gaps" in managing town affairs.
The five-member panel recently directed interim Town Administrator Mark Webber to change the part-time administrator line item in the proposed fiscal 2022 budget to a 40-hour-a-week job with up to an $85,000 annual salary.
The yearly pay is more than double the part-timer's, at $40,000 for a 20-plus-hour workweek. The increased salary will require approval at the annual town meeting in June.
"The board decided that in order to accomplish the long range goals we have for the town, having a full-time town administrator will play a crucial role in our ability to succeed," board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi wrote in an email to The Eagle.
She added: "It will cost more at the outset but in the long run the additional hours should pay dividends."
The Select Board is finding a new permanent town administrator to succeed Ed St. John IV, who abruptly resigned the part-time position two weeks before Christmas, for personal reasons.
Webber, St. John's predecessor, was hired back by the board in January, at $55 an hour for a 12-hour workweek. His interim contract runs through January 2022. Webber spent 11 years collectively as Cheshire's part-time town administrator, retiring in December 2018.
St. John was splitting his week between helping run the town and his law practice. The lifelong Cheshire resident told The Eagle that the double duty got to be too much and said the town should consider making the job full time.
Francesconi says a full-time day-to-day boss would help better manage the town and ensure that more of Cheshire's to-do list is completed.
"Whether it be writing grants, communicating with the public, overseeing the facilities, or being a resource to employees, there are many gaps in how our town operates," she said. "I believe that having a full-time town administrator will help us fill those gaps and allow us to be more efficient in many ways."
One project on the back burner until a new town administrator is found: finding additional reuses for the former town-owned Cheshire Elementary School. The nonprofit Youth Center Inc. and Hoosac Valley Regional School District central office lease half of the 61,600-square-foot building.
High on the Select Board's list of additional tenants are many of the municipal offices located at a cramped, out-of-date Town Hall not far from the school.