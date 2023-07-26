Berkshire-born boxer Al Romano, who fought three world champions and is remembered as a 'warrior,' dies at 77

PITTSFIELD — Al Romano, one of Berkshire County's best known boxers, has fought his last bout.
Romano, who had almost 100 pro fights in a 15-year career that ended in 1981, including three against former world champions, died of dementia on July 20 at Williamstown Commons, according to his son, Alan Romano of Lenox. A former North Adams Police Officer, Romano was 77.
Originally from Adams, Romano, who fought most of his professional career as a welterweight, won 62 of his 99 professional fights, 26 by knockout, according to Boxrec.com.
"There might be a couple that are missing," Alan Romano said.
Alan doesn't know if his father's previous pugilistic prowess resulted in his dementia, but believes his prior profession may have been a contributing factor.
"All the blows," Alan said. "You're talking 15 years of boxing; 100 fights. Plus all the training."
Almost half of Romano's losses, 15 of 32, were also by knockout, according to Boxrec.com.
"He had a lot of serious blows to the head," Alan said of his father. "He never got a diagnosis that it was related, but you can probably put one-and-one together.
"He had short-term memory loss. You'd have the same conversation with him over and over again," Alan said. "But he knew who I was until the end."
According to his son, Romano won both the New England and North American welterweight championships in his pro career, which began in 1966, and fought three world champions, including Billy Backus and Fernand Marcotte Jr.
Backus, whose uncle is the famous boxer Carmen Basilio, won the world welterweight championship in 1970. Marcotte was a five-time Canadian welterweight champion who held the NABF welterweight title, then fought and lost to Sugar Ray Leonard in 1979.
Romano lost all three of those bouts he fought against the world champions, his son said, but picked up a nickname along the way: Pride of the Berkshires. He fought in bouts held as far away as Canada and France and in the Berkshires at the North Adams Armory and Noel Field in Adams, his son said.
Romano was one of the 16 original inductees who were elected to the Berkshire County Boxing Hall of Fame when it was formed in 2017. Romano along with fellow Berkshire-born boxers Terry Rondeau and Eddie Spence are listed 26th on the list of Berkshire County's 50 greatest athletes of the 20th Century that was compiled by The Berkshire Eagle.
"With all the [boxers] we had in Berkshire County, he really represented it well," said Todd Poulton, president of the Berkshire County Boxing Hall of Fame, who has also boxed professionally. "A lot of people loved him.
"The guy was a warrior. He gave you a fight," Poulton said. "He went out and he threw punches from all angles. He was a boxer and a slugger, he could do it all, my father said. He even had a little footwork, too. He left his heart right out there in the ring, win, lose or draw.
"He went out there with style and charisma," Poulton added, "and he would also knock your ass out. ... If I had to pick anybody to fight, it would have been a war to fight that guy."
"Al was a hometown hero," said good friend Gail Grandchamp of North Adams, one of the county's first female professional boxers who won the right for women to box as amateurs in 1992. Grandchamp, who has known Romano since she was a teenager, is planning a boxing event in Romano's honor at her gym in North Adams, which she said will probably take place at the end of this year or the beginning of the next.
"He was a friend to anyone who knew him," Grandchamp said. "Everybody in this community loved Al. He had a great heart."
Grandchamp believes Romano was good enough to contend for a world title, but chose to remain closer to home to be near his family.
"You have to travel all around the world," to get to the world championship level, Grandchamp said.
"It's a sad time for all of us who knew Al, who loved Al, who were friends of Al's," Grandchamp said. "We share our own boxing history with him. When we lose a boxer, we all feel it."
Alan Romano, who grew up in North Adams, doesn't know why his father became a boxer, but believes he learned to box in high school, which is where he met his future manager. Al Romano's boxing career started a year after his son was born.
"He fought as a righthander, but one of his punches was a left hook," Alan said. "When I was younger I would go to the gym and hit the bag with him and he would teach me the left hook."
Although his father's health had been failing, Alan said he remembered many highlights of his boxing career, including a picture taken with Muhammad Ali in 1972, when both fighters were training in Boston.
"If you were friends with him and he hadn't seen you in awhile he wouldn't remember who you were at all," Alan said. "But when I showed him that picture, he said, 'That's me and Ali' right away. I thought it was remarkable how he lit up when he saw that photo."