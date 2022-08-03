Veteran of D.C. Shakespeare company tapped to lead Barrington Stage

PITTSFIELD — Alan Paul will replace a co-founder of the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield as its next artistic director.

The company’s board announced Wednesday that Paul, associate artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., will replace Julianne Boyd.

Boyd, who led the company for 28 years, will retire at the end of the 2022 season. Paul will start next year.

Marita Glodt, president of the Barrington Stage board, called Paul “an enormous talent, a successful director, a collaborative leader.”

“He has demonstrated his love of classics, musicals and new works and his extensive knowledge of the theatrical canon,” she said in a statement. “He will honor the past and develop new and exciting programming for our audiences.”

In a statement, Paul said he believes Barrington Stage is a “hub” for both classic and new works.

“I am excited to build on BSC’s legacy as an incubator for new plays and musicals from a broad variety of voices,” he said. “Musicals are my first love, and I plan to make the advancement of musical theater a cornerstone of my vision.”

Boyd said Paul has “a history of bold and inventive work in new musicals and classics.”

“We connected artistically from the moment I met him,” she said. “It is time for someone to lead the theater in exciting new directions, both on our stages and in our community. Alan is the ideal person.”

Paul has worked at Shakespeare Theatre Company since 2007. He also works as a theater director. He recently directed the film of Patrick Page’s “All the Devils Are Here,” which was a New York Times Critic’s Pick.

He has produced and directed fundraisers with artists such as Judi Dench, Patrick Stewart, Helen Mirren, and Angela Bassett, and public figures including President Bill Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Camilla Parker Bowles.