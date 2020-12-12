For a price, travelers who use the Albany International Airport can now opt for coronavirus testing as they pass through, with results mailed to them later.
The airport debuted its new testing center Friday. Subjects are given swabs to run up and down against the insides of both cheeks. The saliva test uses a procedure created by scientists at the State University of New York’s Upstate Medical University.
While the tests are free for the roughly 500 people who work at the airport, which is used by many Berkshires travelers, others must pay a fee. That cost is either $30 or $60, officials explained Friday, based on whether the swabs, once placed in vials, are turned in at the airport or mailed later by the test subject.
The test uses what’s known as polymerase chain reaction to determine whether genetic material gathered by the swab shows evidence of the coronavirus.
The SUNY team developed the saliva test in conjunction with Quadrant Biosciences. The test received emergency use approval by the Federal Drug Administration in September.