NORTH ADAMS — Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who ran for Congress last year, will speak at a Wednesday evening event held by the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Free and open to the public, the virtual event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. People can register to attend on Zoom at tinyurl.com/munhxjz.
Morse had challenged U.S. Rep. Richard Neal from the left in the 2020 Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District, which includes Berkshire County. He received national attention but lost the election.
Shortly before voting got underway, some Neal supporters made unverified sexual misconduct claims against Morse, who is openly gay. Supporters said the claims were politically motivated, and many called them homophobic.
Since 2012, Morse has served as mayor of Holyoke, his hometown, where he was elected at 22. He recently announced that he would leave that post to serve as the next town manager of Provincetown.
Launched in 2019, the Lavender Fund at MCLA provides financial support to bring LGBTQIA+ speakers to campus, send students to LGBTQIA+ conferences and sponsor student trips to historic locations associated with the movement for LGBTQIA+ civil rights.
Travis Beaver, an assistant professor of sociology, anthropology and social work, will moderate the conversation.