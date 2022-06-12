Alfred Barbalunga will announce his run for sheriff on Monday

PITTSFIELD — Alfred “Alf” E. Barbalunga will make it official Monday: He is challenging the incumbent Berkshire County sheriff, setting up the first contest for the position since 2010.
Barbalunga, the chief probation officer for the Southern Berkshire District, plans to announce his run for the elected post at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Zucchini’s Restaurant, 1331 North St. in Pittsfield.
Barbalunga will run in September’s Democratic primary against Thomas Bowler, who last week announced he will seek a third, six-year term, saying he and his team have “more to accomplish.”
Barbalunga has held his post with the Massachusetts Trial Court Probation Service since 2004. According to his campaign biography, he began work in public safety in 1991 as a correctional officer and deputy sheriff with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department. Barbalunga has also worked as a jail officer and case manager with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in Boston and as an investigator with the Attorney General’s office.
He lives in Pittsfield and is a former chair of the Pittsfield School Committee and a former vice-chair of the city’s Community Development board.
Bowler has been the county’s sheriff since 2011, taking the job after he bested a former state representative in a primary contest in 2010. Bowler ran unopposed in 2016.