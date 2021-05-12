ALFORD — Voters approved all 16 articles and the town’s $1.57 million fiscal 2022 operating budget with little discussion at Alford’s annual town meeting Tuesday night, according to Select Board Secretary Roxanne Germain.
The item that generated the most interest was a proposal to expand the town’s historic district, according to Germain. The measure suggested adding three properties — Botham Park, The Triangle and the parsonage property, also known as 9 Alford Road — into the area.
In the warrant, the town asked that these three properties be added to the historic district because they are “all integral and contiguous pieces of this small-town center to maintain the integrity of the quintessential New England town feature.”
Also, voters approved:
• A $464,133 allocation for the town’s share of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s operating/transportation and capital budgets and bond;
• $407,000 to operate the AlfordLink Enterprise Fund;
• $195,000 to purchase a single-axle dump truck and snowplowing equipment;
• $8,000 to support the Regional School District Planning Board, which is studying the feasibility of consolidating the Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills regional school districts;
• Combining the treasurer and tax collector offices into one position.
A total of 43 registered voters participated in town meeting, which was held outdoors, under a tent.