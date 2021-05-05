When: 6 p.m. May 11
Where: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road (outside under tent).
Highlights: Town spending will rise only slightly in fiscal 2022, with the operating budget increasing from $1.51 million to $1.57 million. There are 16 items on the warrant. They include adding more properties to the town's historic district; combining two town positions into one; purchasing a new dump truck; and funding for the group exploring whether to merge south county's two school districts into one.
Bylaw change: The town is seeking to expand Alford's historic district bylaw by adding Botham Park, the Triangle and the parsonage property — also known as 9 Alford Road — into the area. These properties are "all integral and contiguous pieces of this small-town center to maintain the integrity of the quintessential New England town feature," the warrant states
Combining positions: Voters will consider combining the positions of treasurer and tax collector. The person who holds the new position will be appointed.
New wheels: The town is seeking the transfer of $195,000 from either free cash or the stabilization fund to purchase a single-axle dump truck and snowplowing equipment.
Planning ahead: The town is seeking $8,000 to support the Regional School District Planning Board headed by Alford resident Lucy Prashker, which is studying the financial and educational advisability of options for consolidating the Southern Berkshire Regional School District and the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
— Tony Dobrowolski