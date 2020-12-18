The town of Alford is notifying all residents that a person who tested positive of COVID-19 had been at the town's transfer station on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The town is taking all precautions, including sanitizing of touch surfaces and notifying potential close contacts of the individual, according to a post on the Alford website.
Massachusetts has opened a handful of Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing centers throughout Berkshire County. Testing is available for all Massachusetts residents at no cost.
Those who would like to get a test can call the Berkshire Health Systems COVID-19 Hotline at 855-262-5465. The line is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m.