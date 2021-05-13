ALFORD — While some South County towns light up with adult recreational marijuana establishments, officials would rather have these businesses leave the town of Alford alone.
Voters will consider a measure to adopt a zoning bylaw at Tuesday's annual town elections that would prohibit marijuana establishments from opening within the town lines. It is one of four ballot questions that will be under consideration.
Declared candidates for six town offices are also on the ballot, but there are no contested races. Voting will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at the town offices, 5 Alford Center Road.
The proposed zoning bylaw would ban "all types of adult use recreational marijuana establishments," as defined by state law, from opening in Alford. They would include marijuana cultivators, craft cooperatives, manufacturers, retailers, independent testing laboratories, research facilities, transporters, and any other marijuana-related businesses from locating in a town that has no post office, stores, lodging establishments or gas stations.
In the other ballot questions, voters will consider three separate measures to decide whether the town's tax collector, treasurer and town clerk go from elected to appointed positions. Voters at the annual town meeting approved a measure to combine the town's tax collector and treasurer's offices into one position.
The contests for town offices include seven incumbents running for reelection unopposed: Peggy Rae Henden-Wilson of East Road (Select Board, three years); Russel Kaphan of East Road (Board of Assessors, three years); and Morton Josel of North Egremont Plain Road and Alexandra Glover of East Road (Planning Board, two three-year seats). Josel is also a running for a three-year term on the Finance Committee.
The other candidates include Michael F. Wilcox of East Road (moderator, one year), and Timothy Ortwein of Green River Road (constable, three years). There are no declared candidates for a vacant three-year term as library trustee.