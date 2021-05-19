ALFORD — By an overwhelming margin, voters in Alford on Tuesday approved a measure to adopt a zoning bylaw that will prohibit the establishment of adult recreational marijuana facilities within the town.
Voters also approved three other ballot questions and reelected six candidates to seven town offices at the annual town elections. All of the candidates ran unopposed.
The vote was 41-9 in favor of adopting the bylaw, which had originally been approved at a special town meeting Oct. 6, according to administrative assistant Roxanne Germain. According to state law, because the town approved the ballot question legalizing marijuana in Massachusetts in 2016, the measure banning adult recreational marijuana establishments had to be considered at the town elections before it could go into effect, Germain said.
The zoning bylaw bans “all types of adult use recreational marijuana establishments,” as defined by state law, from opening in Alford. They include marijuana cultivators, craft cooperatives, manufacturers, retailers, independent testing laboratories, research facilities, transporters, and any other marijuana-related businesses from locating in a town that has no post office, stores, lodging establishments or gas stations.
In the other ballot questions, voters approved three separate measures that will allow the tax collector, treasurer and town clerk to become appointed rather than elected positions. Voters voted 37-16 in favor of the tax collector measure; 35-18 in favor of the treasurer; and 35-16 in favor of the town clerk.
The candidates reelected to town office are: Peggy Rae Henden-Wilson (Select Board, three years); Russel Kaphan (Board of Assessors, three years); Alexandra Grover (Planning Board, three years); Michael F. Wilcox (moderator, one year); Timothy Ortwein (constable, three years); Morton Josel (Planning Board, three years; and Finance Committee, three years).
There was no declared candidate for a three-year term as library trustee, and that office will remain vacant after only one write-in vote was cast, Germain said. Fifty three total ballots were cast at the town elections.