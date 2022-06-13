In launching bid for Berkshire sheriff, Alfred E. ‘Alf’ Barbalunga says office has a 'glaring' issue with transparency

PITTSFIELD — Alfred E. “Alf” Barbalunga said that if he is elected Berkshire County sheriff, he will “pull the curtain” back on the office’s finances.

“Most people can’t tell you the first thing about where the money’s been spent,” he said Monday. “I believe it’s on purpose. It’s a glaring transparency issue.”

Barbalunga made those remarks during an event Monday evening at Zucchini’s Restaurant in Pittsfield as he launched his campaign to unseat incumbent Sheriff Thomas Bowler, who is seeking a third, six-year term.

A Pittsfield Democrat, Barbalunga took a political leave from his job as a chief probation officer in the Southern Berkshire District Court in order to challenge Bowler in the Sept. 6 primary.

In a speech delivered alongside his campaign manager, retired state police Detective Brandon Mauer, Barbalunga pledged transparency into the office’s budget.

He also said he wouldn’t “warehouse” people, and would focus on skill-building programs.

He pledged to have Berkshire County women who are awaiting trial or incarcerated held at the Berkshire House of Correction facility on Cheshire Road. They’re currently detained at the women’s correctional facility in Chicopee.

“To necessitate a three-hour round trip for their children, family, their loved ones, their attorneys, other support network services is at best cruel, and at worst, perhaps gender discriminatory,” he said. “There is and has always been room at the Cheshire Road facility for our female population.”

He also said he would not accept any campaign donations from current sheriff’s office employees, and would only serve two terms in office if elected, calling himself a “big believer in term limits, from U.S. congressional seats on down.”

“Those employees have a personal and professional stake in the outcome of this election,” he said, “And no one should have to worry about what kind of impact the results of this election will have on their career.”

Barbalunga said his campaign won’t go down the “road of petty and personal attacks,” and that he’d debate Bowler “anytime, anywhere.” Among those in the audience were Pittsfield City Councilor Kevin Sherman, Berkshire probation chief Cliff Nilan and former longtime School Committee member Kathy Yon.

He previously chaired the Pittsfield School Committee and was a member of the city’s appointed Community Development Board.

After his speech, he told reporters that now that he’s on a leave of absence from work, a requirement, he said, to campaign due to his work in the a judicial branch, “basically my job is to be good father, and run [for office].

“I’m not running to lose,” he said. “I’ve never ran and lost a campaign yet.”