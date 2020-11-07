NORTH ADAMS — The All Saints Berkshires Episcopal Church is providing seniors with meals on Thanksgiving day.
This is the 36th year that the All Saints Berkshires Episcopal Church is suppling seniors 60 years of age and older with Thanksgiving meals.
Meals are available for seniors living in North Adams, Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida Mountain and Williamstown.
The meals will be delivered on Thanksgiving day by volunteers between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Nov. 26 and will include turkey, stuffing, vegetable, gravy, cranberry sauce, a roll and pumpkin pie.
The delivery person will wear a mask, gloves and socially distance themselves. The recipient must also wear a mask and the church asks that a receptacle be placed outside the door to assist in non-contact delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delivery will be set up in a community room or lobby for those living in senior housing.
All seniors who wish to receive a meal can make a reservation from Nov. 10 until Nov. 25 by calling the church at 413-664-9656 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
If nobody is available to answer the phone, someone will return your call to reserve your reservation if a name, address, phone number and city or town are left in a voicemail.
The church is also looking for volunteers to deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day and those interested can call the number listed above.