PITTSFIELD — Though Massachusetts got a bit more liberal a few years ago, moving to classify 17-year-olds as juveniles in the criminal justice system, that status doesn’t apply in homicides.
And it hasn’t for many years.
If the suspect in Thursday’s fatal Adams shooting had been arrested in 2012, he would have entered the court system as an adult facing adult charges. Massachusetts changed the law the next year, to steer criminal cases involving 17-year-olds to the juvenile justice system, in what was dubbed the “Raise the Age” bill signed into law by then-Gov. Deval Patrick.
Still, it had no effect on cases involving homicides.
Angel R. Nieves, the 17-year-old who authorities say shot and killed Benjamin Martinez, is an adult in the eyes of the state Trial Court. He was ordered held without bail Monday, after pleading not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.
It is only later, at the sentencing stage, that courts have viewed juveniles differently, but only when age and other issues involving a defendant can be shown to be potentially mitigating factors. For instance, life sentences without parole for juveniles have been found to be unconstitutional.
As Clerk-Magistrate Timothy Morey of Northern Berkshire District Court explained Monday, juveniles older than 14 charged with first- or second-degree murder are tried as adults.
Period.
“It’s been on the books for a while now,” said Paul Moraski, a Salem defense attorney. “It’s not even one that’s on the fence. They always do [charge juveniles as adults] in those cases.”
When told of the circumstances of the Adams shooting, Coria Holland, communications director for the Commissioner of Probation, said that the charges dictate what happens to such defendants in court.
“We would treat this person as an adult,” she said.
Holland's office is responding to a request from The Eagle for information on the number of juveniles charged with first- or second-degree murder during the past decade. It was not available Monday.
The applicable state law says: “The juvenile court shall not have jurisdiction over a person who had at the time of the offense attained the age of fourteen but not yet attained the age of 18 who is charged with committing murder in the first or second degree.”
Instead, those cases are handled “in accordance with the usual course and manner of criminal proceedings,” the law says.
People 17 and younger also canface consequences outside the juvenile court, a different section of state law says, if they are deemed to be “youthful offenders.” According to Moraski, that status can be set for defendants ages 14 to 18 who already have committed a crime that brought bodily injury to another person and then ar charged with an offense that would result, if convicted as an adult, in a state prison term.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and other state prosecutors have called for the age of people classified as juveniles to be increased once again, to age 21.