BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man from Springfield who reportedly traveled to Vermont to secretly buy two handguns has been jailed on federal charges of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, court records show.
Tahj McCormick, 24, a member of the “Sycamore Street Posse,” a known street gang, was arrested as he took possession of two Glock firearms in an undercover operation in Brattleboro, Vt., on Friday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported.
McCormick is jailed without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt., pending an expected appearance in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt., on Monday to face the federal felony criminal complaint.
McCormick is prohibited from possessing firearms because his criminal record includes a felony conviction in Pittsfield District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (firearm), federal court records show. They note he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
ATF Special Agents from both the Burlington and Springfield field offices were part of the sting operation to buy the guns — a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic pistol — court records show.
The ATF, in the court affidavit, said it learned McCormick was in Brattleboro on Wednesday looking to buy a firearm. He eventually agreed to meet with an undercover ATF agent the following day at Dalem's Chalet on South Street where the suspect said he was staying.
McCormick asked the undercover agent on Thursday to buy him a .40-caliber Glock, ATF Special Agent Tam Vieth said in the court affidavit. During the discussion with the undercover agent, McCormick mentioned being a member of “Sycamore Street” and described the types of firearms he was familiar with and liked, Vieth wrote.
McCormick and the undercover ATF agent agreed to meet on Friday for the buy, but on Thursday the undercover agent sent a picture of two Glocks and McCormick said he would buy both for $700, Vieth wrote.
With surveillance help from Brattleboro and state police on Friday, the undercover agent met with McCormick at the Quality Inn on Putney Road, but the suspect directed the ATF agent to drive them to the Hampton Inn, the affidavit noted.
McCormick counted out the $700 and when they arrived at the Hampton Inn, the undercover agent presented the two government-owned firearms to McCormick. He was subsequently arrested by other law enforcement officers, Vieth wrote.
Massachusetts State Police reported in July 2019 that McCormick, then 23, was charged on 18 counts including attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He also faced charges of operating after revocation as a habitual traffic offender; resisting arrest; possession of a Class B substance, subsequent offense; and failure to stop for police.
The charges followed a high-speed chase along the Mass Turnpike from Chicopee to Westfield and back to West Springfield, police reported.