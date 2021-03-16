PITTSFIELD — After several decades, the law caught up with alleged "serial predator" and former Olympian Conrad Mainwaring on Tuesday in a Berkshire County courthouse.
Mainwaring, 69, was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on nine counts of indecent assault and battery for alleged crimes against boys 14 or older, and three counts for alleged abuse of boys younger than 14. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The Los Angeles resident and U.K. national is accused of molesting juveniles between 1975 and 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket, said Assistant District Attorney Megan Tesoniero.
Mainwaring was extradited to Pittsfield from after a plea in a 2019 case that police there said stemmed from abuse one of his male athletes at a track in West Los Angeles “under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training.” He is currently on probation.
Tesoniero said Mainwaring is a “serial predator of boys since the 1970s” who allegedly victimized boys from Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, New York and England.
Judge John Agostini set his bail at $200,000 and ordered Mainwaring, if released, to have no contact with children under 16, surrender his passport and check in with probation.
Defense lawyer Dean R. Manuel did not contest the conditions of Mainwaring’s release, but said his client did not have funds to pay the “excessive” bail request. He said Mainwaring would stay in contact with the courts in Massachusetts and California, and noted his use a wheelchair in court after a hip surgery.
